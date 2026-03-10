Longtime South Tampa boutique closing after 26 years, owner cites ongoing roadwork

The Brief Imagine That, a South Tampa clothing boutique, is closing its doors in a few weeks after 26 years in business. The owner cited the ongoing city stormwater relief project on Manhattan Avenue, which has shut down southbound traffic since October, and limited parking. The City of Tampa called the boutique’s closure "unfortunate" but noted the construction is vital for neighborhood flood relief and expects a southbound lane to reopen "in a matter of weeks."



The owner of a longtime South Tampa boutique said the city’s ongoing stormwater relief project and limited parking have proven to be insurmountable roadblocks for her business.

Imagine That, a boutique clothing store, located on Manhattan Avenue near El Prado Boulevard, recently announced it will be closing its doors for good in a few weeks.

The backstory:

Owner Cheri Hudson has sold clothes at the location for 26 years, describing her inventory as a mix of Nordstrom and Anthropologie but with "lower prices." But lately, Hudson told FOX 13 her foot traffic has been cut in half.

"The road is closed, and the construction has basically put me out of business," Hudson said.

Southbound traffic on Manhattan Avenue, directly in front of the shopping plaza where the Tampa boutique sits, has been completely cut off since October for the city’s stormwater relief project, which is replacing and updating aging infrastructure in the area.

One northbound lane of Manhattan Ave. has always remained open during construction. The city expects the entire project to be done late this fall.

"You know, I could withstand a couple of months, but not this long," Hudson added.

Hudson said the lane closures have made it difficult for customers to navigate to her business. And when they are able to figure it out, parking has become an issue.

She told FOX 13 there aren’t enough spaces for all the businesses in her store’s plaza.

"Sometimes, on Fridays and Saturdays, I get here, and there's not one parking place anywhere for me," she explained. "So I go home and Uber or get my neighbor to take me."

Timeline:

In a statement, city officials said, "The City of Tampa did work with Imagine That late last year to create additional ‘Businesses Open During Construction’ signage for the plaza, and ensured access was maintained along El Prado Boulevard."

Hudson acknowledged signs were put up, but believes more signs to help direct northbound traffic into the plaza would have helped her business survive the disruption.

She expects to close her doors at the end of March but said it all depends on how her existing merchandise sells.

In the meantime, she’s been saying goodbye to her customers.

"This is everything," an emotional Hudson shared. "These people, these customers, have been so loyal and so wonderful to me. I've seen their kids grow up, and everybody's been so wonderful, and I love them all. And I feel like I've done a great service to all of them, being a friend and everything. So it's just sad and unfortunate."

The other side:

The city of Tampa sent FOX 13 the following statement, which can be read in full below:

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of Tampa. They add to the vibrancy of our city and help keep our communities feeling uniquely local. We celebrate new business openings, and we also feel the impact when businesses close — especially during times of economic uncertainty.

Without question, construction on a project like Manhattan Avenue can be inconvenient. However, it’s important to note that one northbound lane of Manhattan Avenue has always remained open during construction, and in a matter of weeks, a second, southbound lane will reopen as well.

The City of Tampa did work with Imagine That late last year to create additional ‘Businesses Open During Construction’ signage for the plaza, and ensured access was maintained along El Prado Boulevard.

While it’s unfortunate to learn of the business’s closure, it’s also vital that we complete this project as efficiently as possible to deliver much-needed flood relief for the neighbors and businesses in this area.

By upsizing these pipes, we will better protect this community for generations to come."