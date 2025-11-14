Expand / Collapse search

Dog rescued from smoke-filled home after kitchen fire ignites

Published  November 14, 2025 10:58pm EST
      • A dog was rescued from a fire that sparked in the kitchen of a Clearwater home Friday afternoon, city officials said.
      • The fire sparked when residents in the home left the kitchen unattended while cooking, according to the City of Clearwater.
      • Firefighters found a dog in the smoke-filled home and were able to treat it on scene. The dog, named Peso, was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is expected to recover, officials said.

    CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dog was rescued from a fire that sparked in the kitchen of a Clearwater home Friday afternoon, city officials said.

    At around 2:15 p.m., Clearwater firefighters responded to the flames at 1915 Byram Drive. 

    The fire sparked when residents in the home left the kitchen unattended while cooking, according to the City of Clearwater.

    Firefighters found a dog in the smoke-filled home and were able to treat it on scene. The dog, named Peso, was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is expected to recover, officials said.

    There were no injuries reported and damage from the fire was contained to the kitchen area.

