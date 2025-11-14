Dog rescued from smoke-filled home after kitchen fire ignites
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dog was rescued from a fire that sparked in the kitchen of a Clearwater home Friday afternoon, city officials said.
At around 2:15 p.m., Clearwater firefighters responded to the flames at 1915 Byram Drive.
The fire sparked when residents in the home left the kitchen unattended while cooking, according to the City of Clearwater.
Firefighters found a dog in the smoke-filled home and were able to treat it on scene. The dog, named Peso, was taken to an emergency veterinarian and is expected to recover, officials said.
Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department
There were no injuries reported and damage from the fire was contained to the kitchen area.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the City of Clearwater and the Clearwater Police Department.