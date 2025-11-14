South Tampa business owner loses everything in house fire, including his dog

The Brief Kevin Franklin lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday. Franklin said his dog died in the fire. Franklin's home was flooded during hurricanes Helene and Milton.



The Franklin family is starting from the ground up after their home was destroyed by fire.

"Everything I ever owned was inside this house; family heirlooms, things that I can't replace my grandfather's motorcycle, things that are sentimental to me, sentimental to my girlfriend, my kids," said Kevin Franklin.

What we know:

Franklin was out running an errand when the fire started. His neighbor called him to tell him what was happening.

He said most of the things inside were replaceable, but his dog was not.

"Material things can be replaced, but that dog was, was, you know, everything to us," Franklin said. "She, unfortunately, she passed away. They said like smoke inhalation."

Firefighters were unable to save the dog in time.

Tragedy strikes twice for Franklin family

Just 13 months ago, Franklin went through another tragedy. His home flooded during hurricanes Helene and Milton.

What they're saying:

"Everybody here flooded pretty bad. You know, we all went through it," Franklin said. "So, it's just one thing after another. But I'm just keep my head up, staying strong."

The father and husband said it all started with his electricity.

"The fire department said it was definitely something with the electric that caused the fire," Franklin said.

Community comes together for family

Now he is doing what he can to rebuild for his family. He has two and six-year-old daughters.

They need clothes, shoes and toys to try and bring some normalcy back to their lives.

"You know that people love you, and you have a community that really looks out here in Tampa," Franklin said. "Shout out to everybody who's really helped and donated and just been there for us. It means a lot."

Franklin said his girlfriend just moved all her things in before the fire. They are staying in an Airbnb while they figure out next steps.

He owns Franklin Boxing Gym and said the community has rallied around him there.

"Everybody at Franklin Boxing has been absolutely amazing," Franklin said. "We have an amazing family there. Everybody's really chipped in."

He said he will likely move to a new home rather than rebuilding here to get back to normal quicker.