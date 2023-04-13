New St. Pete bar is going to the dogs

Cheers to cocktails and canines. A new Bay Area bar allows dogs and their owners to belly up to the bar and bond over martinis.

St. Petersburg’s newest dog bar, Mutts & Martinis, should be open in a few weeks.

Owner Natalie Connor also runs three Love My Dog resorts in St. Pete. Mutts & Martinis will feature a water pad/ splash area for dogs and a bar for people with 28 TVs'.

Exterior of Mutts and Martinis bar in St. Pete.

"A lot of people want to be able to come with their dogs and have a nice time," Connor explained. "We want them to do that in a safe type of environment."

Connor says she is taking what she’s learned from 15 years of operating her dog daycares and using that knowledge to open Mutts & Martinis.

A dog enjoys playing in the pool at Mutts and Martinis.

Many of the drinks will be named after dog breeds.

Connor is hoping to open sometime this May.

The interior of Mutts and Martinis bar.

Mutts and Martini’s is located at 2900 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33712.

