How to recognize the signs of doggy dementia

Caring for a senior dog is rewarding for owners who have loved their pet for years. But like humans, dogs can experience symptoms of dementia.

It's known as canine cognitive dysfunction. Dr. Nobuki Stobaeus, a veterinarian at Royal Pets Veterinary Center, explained the symptoms and how to help senior pups stay happy and healthy.

Symptoms of doggy dementia are similar to those experienced by humans suffering from Alzheimer's and can include changes in demeanor, shifts between calm and aggressive behavior, and apparent lack of spatial awareness.

Over the years, Angela Ardolino has had a house full of senior dogs, many with dementia.

"They would literally stand in the corner and bark in the corner, or not really make eye contact," Angela described.

Dr. Stobaeus added, "You may find them, and they're looking in a corner, sort of out a window or just in the corner itself and just sort of stargazing, and they'll just stare for hours."

Ardolino said she's had dog that would seem to forget to eat and drink. Others would seem to get lost in the yard they once knew well.

"We've had some pets that were aggressive [then] become very calm and also vice versa, that were calm and become very aggressive," said Dr. Stobaeus.

Some dogs may recognize their owner but have trouble with other people.

"While you may be the main caregiver, if there's other people that the dog is associated with, they may forget a little bit about them because their brain chemistry is starting to change," explained Dr. Stobaeus.

Dementia in a dog could impact their relationship with other pets in the house. Dr. Stobaeus said it's important to monitor a dog with symptoms of cognitive dysfunction while they interact with other pets.

It may be necessary to separate pets if they exhibit aggressive behavior.

Dr. Stobaeus said steps can be taken help dogs with cognitive dysfunction while their humans are away from home.

"Limit their space. If they're going to walk around the house and get lost, I'd rather them be in their kennel or a room that they know is safe, potentially with a lot of pillows," said Dr. Stobaeus.

She said a gentle approach is best for dogs suffering from dementia.

"Just start brushing them so they know you're there and then, once they realize you're there, you can embrace a little bit stronger," Dr. Stobaeus said.

There are not many treatments for dogs with dementia. Ardolino said she found some holistic options that seemed to help. Always ask a veterinarian before giving your pets any supplements or treatments.

Some might include fish oils added to daily feedings, Dr. Stobaeus said.

She said a dementia diagnosis for man's best friend isn't always a grim outcome.

"Even if your pet has dementia, they can still live a good, fruitful life," Dr. Stobaeus said.

Ardolino agreed, saying, "I get to see these old dogs get to 16, 17, 18 and still have their wits about them and not suffer and enjoy their life in their old age."