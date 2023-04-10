Why does my pet do that? Vets answer burning questions from pet-lovers

Wouldn’t you love to know what your pet is thinking? Why do they do the things they do? FOX 13 decided to ask some local veterinarians about some common pet behaviors and have them answer "Why does my pet do that?"

For instance, why does my dog suddenly get the "zoomies?"

Dr. Nobuki Stobaeus in Tampa explains "zoomies" are a short burst of energy and it’s usually a very positive thing.

St. Petersburg veterinarian Dr. Austin Plummer adds, "They just have all this pent-up energy, and they’re excited, and they just want to let it out!"

A dog 'splooting' on a bed.

How about the silly pose some people call "splooting?" That’s when your pet lays with its belly on the floor and its back legs kicked out behind them.

Dr. Plummer says it’s a comfort thing, similar to a person sitting cross-legged.

"Of course, we find it adorable because their back legs sploot out, and it makes their butt extra chunky. But it’s a comfort behavior and something they do when they’re in their happy place," he said.

The answers vary about why some pets eat grass.

Dr. Stobaeus says, "It could help with parasite control. They eat grass, it pushes parasites out because it’s a lot of fiber. Sometimes they eat things because it’s lacking in their diet. And some dogs just like it!" Dr. Plummer adds, "Be careful if your dog is vomiting with frequency (after eating grass) that’s something you do want to contact a vet about."

A dog relaxes in the grass.

How about when cats do that adorable move with their paws? A lot of people call it "making biscuits" or "making bread." Dr. Plummer says it is a common behavior that starts in kittenhood.

"They do it to their moms to stimulate milk production in mom and lets mom know its feeding time. It's associated with a positive outcome," he explained.

What about when your dog walks around in circles before plopping down to go to sleep?

A cat 'makes biscuits' in cat bed.

Dr. Stobaeus explains they’re pretty much doing what people to before going to sleep.

"They’re really checking out the area. Like if you have multiple pillows on bed, and you’re fluffing it before you lay down. They are checking the area making sure no sticks or rocks or anything hard is in their way. They're doing what we do," he shared.