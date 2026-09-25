4 sentenced in fatal fentanyl overdose of USF student, DOJ announces

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The Brief Four men were sentenced in connection with a fatal fentanyl overdose of an 18-year-old University of South Florida freshman. Federal authorities continued undercover operations following the student's death, discovering ongoing drug sales.



Four men have been sentenced to federal prison following the lethal fentanyl overdose of an 18-year-old University of South Florida student, federal prosecutors announced on Friday during a press conference.

Tampa drug ring sentencing

What we know:

United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe stated that Miguel Cintron, 38, was sentenced to life in prison, and Darrius Gustafson, 23, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months for their roles in distributing fentanyl that killed an 18-year-old USF student. According to documents, a jury found Cintron and Gustafson guilty on May 4.

Records state the student died after unknowingly taking a pill laced with fentanyl.

Deputies arrested Cintron, Gustafson and two co-defendants on April 10, 2024, after executing a search warrant at Cintron's home. Authorities say they seized over seven kilograms of cocaine, heroin, black tar heroin and fentanyl, alongside firearms and more than $200,000 in cash.

Federal overdose investigation

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not disclosed which defendant directly supplied the laced pill to the student.

Undercover drug bust

The backstory:

Following the student's overdose, all four suspects continued selling fentanyl to undercover deputies. The ongoing transactions led law enforcement officers directly to Cintron's residence to execute the search warrant.

Co-defendants David Chudhabuddhi and Marquis Trant previously pleaded guilty to federal charges. Chudhabuddhi was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, while Trant received a sentence of 12 years and seven months.