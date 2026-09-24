'Call for service' prompts massive emergency response at Largo apartment complex

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The Brief A "call for service" prompted a massive first responder presence at a Largo apartment complex. Hazmat crews did respond to the scene. Largo police have not confirmed what led to the large response.



First responders swarmed a Largo apartment complex Thursday evening.

Largo emergency response

What we know:

The Largo Police Department said they are working a "call for service" at the Oasis at Bayside apartment complex, which is along Glades Circle near Ulmerton Road in Largo.

The call for service prompted a massive presence from law enforcement and other first responders, including Hazmat crews. FOX 13 saw at least three dozen units at the apartment Thursday evening.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

Largo police have not confirmed any details about what prompted the massive response. They would only confirm that "there is no threat to the public."

Residents watch scene unfold

What they're saying:

A resident who lives near the Oasis at Bayside apartment complex said she saw law enforcement, ambulances, fire crews and Hazmat at the scene. She called it a scary situation happening in what she calls a small and safe area.