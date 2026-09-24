Home invasion arrest: Venice police capture 2 suspects after shot fired

The Brief Two Texas men were arrested Wednesday night after a violent home invasion and K-9 search off Laurel Road E. in Venice. Venice Police and Sarasota County deputies captured the suspects in nearby bushes, recovering a stolen handgun after a family member was shot at. Investigators are actively searching for a potential getaway driver who fled the scene, though police say there is no active threat to the public.



Two men were arrested Wednesday night after forcibly entering a Venice home, assaulting a resident, and firing a stolen handgun at a responding family member.

Venice home invasion arrest

What we know:

Two Texas men, Justin A. Mitchell, 34, and Brevaun Williams, 34, kicked open the front door of a home in the 3000 block of Laurel Road E. around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Venice Police Department. Officers said the men restrained and physically beat the homeowner while demanding cash, then stole a handgun from the home.

Upon hearing the initial struggle, the homeowner called a family member, who arrived before police. One of the suspects fired the stolen gun toward the family member before running off on foot, though the relative was not hit, according to police.

Police K-9 search details

What we don't know:

Officers surrounded the area and used a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and Venice Police K-9 to track the suspects through nearby bushes. Police apprehended one suspect without incident and captured the second after a police dog bit him. A Venice police K-9 dog named Palmer located the stolen handgun, which investigators secured as evidence.

Authorities do not know the identity or location of a suspected getaway driver who fled before officers could intercept the vehicle. Police said the parties were not known to one another, but they believe the home invasion was a targeted incident.

Suspect charges and booking

By the numbers:

Both men were evaluated for medical treatment and booked into the Sarasota County Jail. Mitchell faces charges including home invasion robbery with a weapon, kidnapping to inflict harm or terrorize, burglary with assault or battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and fraudulent use of a false ID.

Williams faces charges including home invasion robbery with a weapon, kidnapping to inflict harm or terrorize, burglary with assault or battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444 regarding case VPD26002104.