Former Booker High School football coach used $16K in school funds for rental cars: Audit

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The Brief A Sarasota County Schools investigation into misuse of school district funds led to the head football coach, Carlos Woods resigning from Booker High School. District audits revealed over $16,000 in unauthorized vehicle rentals, including multi-day trips and personal travel to California. The Sarasota Police Department is reviewing bank statements and financial documents to determine if criminal charges will be filed.



Former Booker High School head football coach Carlos Woods resigned following an extensive school district investigation into thousands of dollars in unauthorized rental car charges billed to public accounts.

Sarasota school rental investigation

What we know:

An administrative investigation revealed Woods repeatedly used Booker High School direct billing codes to secure rental vehicles from AVIS Car Rental on N. Washington Blvd. without district knowledge or authorization.

Interim Principal Gregory Rumph first reported concerns of misused funds to Human Resources in April after discovering unapproved rental charges.

Rental car fees and mileage

By the numbers:

District officials found extensive vehicle rentals costing Sarasota County Schools more than $16,000 over several years.

The audit uncovered rentals kept for eight to 19 days that were tied to single athletic events, including 51 consecutive days billed between Sept. 21, 2025, and Nov. 10, 2025, and one vehicle that accumulated 7,811 miles.

AVIS management noted Booker High School was the only school consistently returning vehicles empty, incurring $9.89 per gallon refill fees alongside late and extension charges.

Vehicles were also returned to airports in Sarasota, Orlando, and Tampa, leading Loss Prevention to threaten repossession.

Personal trips to California

Dig deeper:

Woods told investigators he routinely reserved rental vehicles as athletic director because district vans were old, unreliable, and unsafe. He stated he parked vehicles on campus with keys inside for coaching staff to transport students home and to practice.

However, Woods admitted using district-billed vehicles for personal travel, including a trip to Los Angeles over Christmas break to attend a UCLA basketball game without students present.

A 75-page report concluded that Woods violated district anti-fraud policies, transported students in private vehicles, used professional privileges for personal gain, and acted dishonestly in professional dealings.

Former coach offers reimbursement

The other side:

Woods maintained he acted solely to support student-athletes, claiming he spent thousands of dollars of his own money on athletic programs.

He offered to reimburse any improper charges immediately out of pocket and initially offered to step down as athletic director while remaining head football coach.

Varsity football program benched

Why you should care:

After Woods' departure, many players left the program, leaving Booker High School without enough players to field a varsity football team for the season.

District leadership appointed Principal Jamal Crook and Head Coach Lance Hoeltke to guide the program forward.

Police review financial documents

What they're saying:

The Sarasota Police Department is actively reviewing evidence regarding potential financial crimes. Officials released the following statement:

"The investigation into Carlos Woods started with the Sarasota County School District, who then referred the investigation to the Sarasota Police Department.

Detectives are investigating potential financial crimes. As part of the investigation, detectives need to gather information from all sides and thoroughly review the available evidence, including bank records, credit card statements and additional financial documents.

That process takes time. Detectives have a specific investigative protocol in place, and the goal is to be as thorough and meticulous as possible in reviewing the facts and evidence before making any decision about whether criminal charges will be filed with the State Attorney’s Office."

Superintendent protection of resources

What's next:

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent released a detailed statement regarding the audit and program impact:

"As superintendent, I must protect the resources entrusted to Sarasota County Schools and ensure they benefit our students. Our district's investigation revealed that school funds were misused to rent vehicles, including for personal use. In light of these findings, I told Mr. Woods that I would recommend dismissing him from his position and handing the matter over to the proper authority, after which he resigned.

Supporting student-athletes matters, but it must be done with financial accountability, the necessary approvals, and respect for the public's trust. These expectations apply to all employees, regardless of position or level of success.

The consequences of the coaching change did not end with the coaching change. In the period that followed, a significant number of players left the program, leaving us without enough players to field the varsity football team. While it would be inappropriate to assign a single cause to the decisions made by the students and families, the sequence of events underscores how quickly instability within a program can affect the young people it is intended to serve.

I also know how painful the loss of Booker's varsity football season has been for our students, their families, our alums, and our supporters, particularly the seniors who had looked forward to representing their school. We must take their disappointment into account, and our students deserve our ongoing support.

The report also raises questions about financial oversight and why these costs were incurred. Accountability means examining how concerns are identified, reported, and addressed.

The identity and potential of Booker High School extend well beyond this issue, and my dedication will continue to focus on its students, the dedicated teachers at the school, and a community that merits not only good opportunities for young people but also responsible management of school resources. I also look forward to the exciting leadership under Principal Jamal Crook and Head Coach Lance Hoeltke as we look toward the future!"