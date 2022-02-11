‘Domino Masters’: Meet the 16 teams competing in 1st-ever season on FOX

It’s time to meet the domino-toppling trios competing in the first-ever season of "Domino Masters."

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet ("Modern Family"), the series will feature teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in an unbelievable chain reaction tournament.

DOMINO MASTERS: The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

On Friday, FOX unveiled the 16 skilled teams who will compete against each other in the ambitious domino-building challenges, creating mind-blowing masterpieces with infinite possibilities and thousands of tiles and unique kinetic devices.

But, only one team will walk away crowned as the country’s most talented domino topplers.

Meet the competing teams below:

Back Breakers

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Back Breakers L-R: Michael Fantauzzo, Doug Pieschel & Matt VanVleck. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Michael Fantauzzo, Doug Pieschel & Matt VanVleck

Ages: 22 / 69 / 26

Hometowns: Rochester, NY / Roseburg, OR / Rochester, NY

Bad Boys Big Toys

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Bad Boys Big Toys L-R: Scott Cortus, Nick Netta and Elando Baltimore. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Scott Cortus, Nick Netta & Elando Baltimore

Ages: 39 / 32 / 40

Hometowns: Ontario, CA /Watchung, NJ / Philadelphia, PA

Brains and Brawn

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Brains & Brawn L-R: Chris Wright, Emma Renner and Ben Tardif. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Chris Wright, Emma Renner & Ben Tardif

Ages: 24 / 24 / 30

Hometowns: Fairport, NY /Round Hill, VA / Orange, CA

Bearded Buddies

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Bearded Buddies. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Paul McCaffrey, Jared Lyon & James "Junior" Roth

Ages: 61 /43 / 51

Hometowns: Leonardtown, MD / Rochester, NY / Kalamazoo, MI

Bi-coastal Brainiacs

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Bi-Coastal Brainiacs L-R: Nate Omaivboje, Kayla Smart and DiAngelo Soriano. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Nate Omaivboje, Kayla Smart & DiAngelo Soriano

Ages: 21/ 29 / 22

Hometowns: Los Angeles, CA / Trenton, NJ / Hercules, CA

Charlie’s Angeles

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Charlie's Angles L-R: Kelly Tucker, Inga Woods and Ruby Houchens. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Kelly Tucker, Inga Woods & Ruby Houchens

Ages: 28 / 29 / 20

Hometowns: Long Beach, CA / Houston, TX / Seattle, WA

Construction Crew

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Construction Crew L-R: Luke Greenway, Nick Greene and Hugh Benjamin. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Luke Greenway, Nick Greene & Hugh Benjamin

Ages: 29 / 42 /51

Hometowns: Seattle, WA /Ronkonkoma, NY / Huntington Valley, PA

Dominators

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Dominators L-R: DeMond Nason, Michael Carrasquillo and Breenae Washinton. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: DeMond Nason, Michael Carrasquillo & Breenae Washinton

Ages:42 / 37/ 32

Hometowns: San Diego, CA /Bronx, NY / Manchester, NH

Dominerds

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Dominerds L-R: Derek Koops, Lyle Broughton and Alex Koops. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Derek Koops, Lyle Broughton & Alex Koops

Ages: 21 / 23 / 21

Hometowns: Sioux Center, IA / Hopkinton, MA / Sioux Center, IA

Mechanical Mavericks

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Mechanical Mavericks L-R: Gabe Dean, Rachel Wess and Tanek Ballachanda. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Gabe Dean, Rachel Wess & Tanek Ballachanda

Ages: 21 / 27 / 23

Hometowns: Charlotte, NC / Los Angeles, CA / Seattle, WA

Rocket Science

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Rocket Science L-R: Gloria Robinson, Robert Dehate and Rick Mascheck. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Gloria Robinson, Robert Dehate & Rick Mascheck

Ages: 64 / 51 / 69

Hometowns: Glendale, AZ / Glendale, AZ / Hesperia, CA

Runs in the Family

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Runs In The Family L-R: John Wickham, Kristine Kazian and Brian Kazian. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: John Wickham, Kristine Kazian & Brian Kazian

Ages: 60 / 37/ 38

Hometowns: Greer, SC / San Jose, CA / San Jose, CA

Teen Topplers

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Teen Topplers L-R: Alex Nickel, Victoria Bahary and Nathan Heck. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Alex Nickel, Victoria Bahary & Nathan Heck

Ages:20 / 19/ 20

Hometowns: San Francisco, CA /Ocean Township, NJ / Cary, NC

Triathletes

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Triathletes L-R: Claudius Mbemba, Evan Voeltner and Stevens Cadet. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Claudius Mbemba, Evan Voeltner & Stevens Cadet

Ages:29 / 20/ 29

Hometowns: Columbus, OH / Milwaukee, WI / Elmont, NY

Wonder Women

DOMINO MASTERS: Team Wonder Women. The all-new competition series DOMINO MASTERS premieres Wednesday, March 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX.

Names: Farah Bajwa, Niasia Williams & Brianne Martin

Ages:39 / 27 / 31

Hometowns: San Diego, CA / Hartford, CT / Texas

About "Domino Masters"

In each episode of "Domino Masters," the teams will be given a bold theme and custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples.

"But the pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running," FOX revealed in a press release last month.

"Over the past year, fans of dominoes and chain reaction games took their creativity and passion to social media platforms, with outrageous and extraordinary displays, reimagining these classic games and introducing them to a whole new audience," said Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at FOX Entertainment. "‘Domino Masters’ will take this passion to a whole new level in a truly original format. And Eric is the perfect host to harness the fun and excitement, as viewers witness true artists creating some of the most innovative domino topples ever envisioned."

Throughout the competition, Stonestreet, alongside a panel of judges — including actress Danica McKellar, NFL Pro-Bowler Vernon Davis, and professional domino artist Steve Price — will encourage the domino aficionados, introduce challenges and watch as the creations are put to the test.

The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy and the grand title of Domino Masters.

The television series will also be available on FOX’s free-streaming platform Tubi.

"Domino Masters" joins FOX’s expanding portfolio of reality competition programs including "Lego Masters," "The Masked Singer," "The Masked Dancer," "I Can See Your Voice" and "Name that Tune."

Advertisement

Tubi and this television station are both owned by the FOX Corporation.