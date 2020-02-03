Domino's Australia giving away pizza engagement ring

article

If your love for pizza goes far beyond the crust, Domino’s in Australia apparently knows how you feel.

Pizza lovers in the land down under can show their affection with a pizza-shaped engagement ring.

The giant pizza chain is giving one lucky person a chance to combine pizza and love with its one-of-a-kind diamond pizza slice engagement ring.

Domino's Australia debuted the design on Twitter.

The ring is apparently worth more than $9,000.

Fans can enter to win the ring by submitting a 30-second video detailing how they will involve pizza in their proposal, which should involve another person and not just their favorite slice.