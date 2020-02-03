Expand / Collapse search

Domino's Australia giving away pizza engagement ring

Published 
Consumer
FOX 13 News
article

( Domino's Australia )

If your love for pizza goes far beyond the crust, Domino’s in Australia apparently knows how you feel.

Pizza lovers in the land down under can show their affection with a pizza-shaped engagement ring.

The giant pizza chain is giving one lucky person a chance to combine pizza and love with its one-of-a-kind diamond pizza slice engagement ring.

Domino's Australia debuted the design on Twitter.

The ring is apparently worth more than $9,000.

Fans can enter to win the ring by submitting a 30-second video detailing how they will involve pizza in their proposal, which should involve another person and not just their favorite slice.