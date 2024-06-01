Double homicide in Tampa under investigation, suspect in custody: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two people were shot and killed in Tampa on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

The Tampa Police Department says officers responded to the 1100 block of Ray Charles Blvd around 1:15 p.m. According to law enforcement, one man and one woman were found with upper body trauma.

Authorities say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, all parties involved were known to each other.

A male suspect has been taken into custody and a weapon was found at the scene, according to TPD.

Officials say there is no threat to the community or other residents in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

