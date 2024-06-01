Double homicide in Tampa under investigation, suspect in custody: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - Two people were shot and killed in Tampa on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.
The Tampa Police Department says officers responded to the 1100 block of Ray Charles Blvd around 1:15 p.m. According to law enforcement, one man and one woman were found with upper body trauma.
Authorities say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
READ: Family of Lakeland grandmother killed when police pursuit ended in multi-vehicle crash wants justice
According to investigators, all parties involved were known to each other.
A male suspect has been taken into custody and a weapon was found at the scene, according to TPD.
Officials say there is no threat to the community or other residents in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter