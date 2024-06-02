Dover house fire under investigation, HCFR says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire in Dover on Saturday night, according to officials.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says crews responded to the 5000 block of W. Trapnell Rd. after 911 callers reported that there was smoke and fire coming from a single-story home around 9:41 p.m.

According to authorities, units arrived six minutes after being sent to the scene. Firefighters say there were flames coming through the roof.

HCFR says crews were able to bring the fire under control after about an hour.

There were no reported injures to civilians or firefighters, according to crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

