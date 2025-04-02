MacDill Air Force Base intelligence officer accused of sexual battery and aggravated stalking

The Brief A U.S. Army Intelligence Officer assigned to MacDill Air Force Base has been arrested on several felony charges. A woman claimed David McGillivray, 37, forcefully restrained and sexually battered her at his home last December, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with three counts of sexual battery (force likely to cause injury) and aggravated stalking.



A U.S. Army Intelligence Officer assigned to MacDill Air Force Base has been arrested for several felonies.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a woman claimed David McGillivray, 37, forcefully restrained and sexually battered her at his home last December.

On April 2, 2025, deputies say McGillivray was taken into custody at MacDill Air Force Base with help from military personnel.

He was charged with three counts of sexual battery (force likely to cause injury) and aggravated stalking.

David McGillivray mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

"Predators who use violence to harm and control others have no place in our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This arrest is a testament to the dedication of our detectives and the commitment we have to seeking justice for victims."

The incident is still under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

