Dozens of Manatee County mobile homes damaged in weekend storms

Dozens of mobile homes have been damaged in Manatee County after storms' swept through Sunday night.

The homeowners' association said 30 homes at the Colony Cove mobile home community in Ellenton were damaged either by the storm ripping roofs or awnings off or from flying debris.

None of the mobile homes seem to be destroyed and no one was injured. The storm ripped through the area between 8 and 9 p.m. Sunday.

Laurie Bailey said she thought at one point her home was going to collapse.

"I felt our home shake and pop in like it was about to pop off everything then blew off… the roof of our back porch was ripped off," she told FOX 13.

The American Red Cross has stepped up to help those forced out of their homes. There is a fund to help seniors living in the community, many of which are on a fixed income.

You can reach out to the Colony Cove Mobile Home Community’s HOA to help.