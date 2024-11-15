Dr. BBQ's high-octane sloppy Joe recipe

Learn how to make Dr. BBQ’s high-octane sloppy Joes.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 poblano pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 Serrano pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

½ teaspoon crushed fresh ginger

2 pounds ground chuck

1 small can of tomato paste

1 cup prepared chili sauce

2 cups water

1 tablespoon chili powder

½ tablespoon dry mustard

½ tablespoon salt

½ tablespoon black pepper

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

12 hamburger buns

Directions:

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, the poblano, the serrano, the jalapeño, the garlic, and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 7 minutes or until the onion is soft. Meanwhile, heat a Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add the ground chuck.

Brown the chuck, breaking it up as much as possible as it cooks. When the meat is fully cooked, add the onion mixture, the tomato paste, the chili sauce, the water, the chili powder, the dry mustard, the salt, and the pepper. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Place the bottoms of the buns in bowls, and divide the sloppy Joes mixture evenly among the buns. Top with the shredded cheese. Replace the top of the bun and serve with a spoon.

This dish is best served with a spoon, which makes 12 servings.