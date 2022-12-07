Recipe: Dr. BBQ's Italian sausage burgers
Ray Lampe, aka Dr. BBQ, is back with a brand-new recipe perfect for summer grilling. His original recipe for homemade Italian sausage burgers is sure to please any crowd, or just the family around the dinner table.

One Hour Supper: Pepper jelly meatloaf cupcakes
These cupcakes are great tailgate food and you can serve them warm or at room temperature. You can eat it with one hand and hold your drink in the other. It's kind of like a tasty breadless meatloaf sandwich.

Dr. BBQ's English muffin pizza party
We're happy to continue our segment on the FOX 13 4 O'Clock News. It's called One Hour Suppers with Dr. BBQ. Here’s the recipe for English muffin pizzas; you can watch the video for more tips. 