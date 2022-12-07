One-hour supper: Dr. BBQ & friends make sandwiches for the Masters
Dr. BBQ, Linda Hurtado and Chris Cato have delectable takes on two sandwiches: pimento cheese and egg salad.
One Hour Supper: BBQ Chicken Pizza
If you are having a hard time deciding between pizza or barbecue chicken for dinner – why not combine both?
Dr. BBQ: Tomato bacon pie
Learn to make Dr. BBQ’s tomato bacon pie.
One-Hour Supper: Ray's Meatloaf
Learn to make Ray’s meatloaf with Dr. BBQ’s one-hour supper recipe.
One Hour Suppers: Green chili cheeseburger casserole
This isn't the kids' typical boxed hamburger pasta. Dr. BBQ has a recipe for a delicious, cheesy casserole with a tiny kick of green chilis that the whole family is sure to love.
Rum glazed pirate ribs
Learn to make Dr. BBQ's run glazed pirate ribs with his special recipe.
One-hour supper: Creole-spiced grilled TLT sandwich
In today's one-hour supper, Dr. BBQ is giving a little taste of Louisiana with the Creole-spiced grilled TLT sandwich.
One Hour Supper: Grilled burgers with homemade pimento cheese
Making homemade pimento cheese is really easy and a tasty treat. Try adding jalapenos, bacon, horseradish or red pepper flakes to make it your own. If you have any leftover after you’ve topped the burgers, just serve it on the side with crackers.
Recipe: Dr. BBQ's Italian sausage burgers
Ray Lampe, aka Dr. BBQ, is back with a brand-new recipe perfect for summer grilling. His original recipe for homemade Italian sausage burgers is sure to please any crowd, or just the family around the dinner table.
One-Hour Suppers: Sheet-pan salmon with asparagus
Salmon and asparagus sounds fancy, but it doesn't take a lot of work. In fact, Dr. BBQ's version is perfect for a One-Hour Supper.
One Hour Supper: Dr. BBQ's mini-burgers
Looking to change up your burgers? Dr. BBQ cooks up a delicious mushroom gravy to top these sliders, in tonight’s One-Hour Supper.
One Hour Supper: Quesadillas al pastor
Looking to spice up dinner? Dr. BBQ offer his twist on that old standby, quesadillas, in tonight’s One-Hour Supper.
One Hour Supper: Dr. BBQ's shrimp stir fry
Trying to get your kids to eat more vegetables? Dr. BBQ has a recipe for you in this week’s One Hour Supper.
One-Hour Supper: Chicken saltimbocca
It's hard to go wrong with an Italian classic like chicken saltimbocca. It's what Dr. BBQ is cooking up for this week's One-Hour Supper.
One-Hour Supper: Sloppy Toms
Dr. BBQ shows us how to make "Sloppy Toms," his turkey take on Sloppy Joes.
One Hour Supper: Pepper jelly meatloaf cupcakes
These cupcakes are great tailgate food and you can serve them warm or at room temperature. You can eat it with one hand and hold your drink in the other. It's kind of like a tasty breadless meatloaf sandwich.
Dr. BBQ's English muffin pizza party
Dr. BBQ's English muffin pizza party
One Hour Supper: Strawberry chocolate bacon pancakes
One Hour Supper: Strawberry chocolate bacon pancakes
Recipe: Ranch chicken mac & cheese
Recipe: Ranch chicken mac & cheese
One Hour Supper: White chicken chili
One Hour Supper: White chicken chili

We're happy to be starting a new bi-weekly segment on the FOX 13 4 O'clock News. It's called One Hour Suppers with Dr. BBQ.