Dr. BBQ recipe: Bison sliders with cheddar, bacon, and balsamic onions

Learn to make bison sliders with cheddar, bacon, and balsamic onions.

Ingredients:

8 mini burger buns

1 lb ground Bison meat

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 Red Onion, halved and sliced thinly

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

4 slices bacon

8 small slices of cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

Instructions

In a large dry skillet over medium heat, toast the bun halves on their cut side, and then set aside. Form the Bison into 8 equal-size mini patties. Season them with salt and pepper on both sides and set aside. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook stirring occasionally until the onions are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the balsamic and continue cooking until nicely browned and soft. Remove from heat and set aside. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until crispy. Remove from the pan and drain on a paper towel. Add the burgers to the pan with the hot bacon fat. Cook until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes then flip. Top each burger with cheese and cook another 2-3 minutes. Transfer each burger to a bun bottom. Break each slice of bacon into 4 pieces and place two pieces on top of each burger. Top the bacon with 1/8th of the onion mixture.

Makes 8 servings.

