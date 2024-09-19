Expand / Collapse search

Dr. BBQ recipe: Bison sliders with cheddar, bacon, and balsamic onions

By Ray Lampe
Published  September 19, 2024 4:45pm EDT
Dr. BBQ
FOX 13 News

Learn to make bison sliders with cheddar, bacon, and balsamic onions.

TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make bison sliders with cheddar, bacon, and balsamic onions.

Ingredients:

  • 8 mini burger buns
  • 1 lb ground Bison meat
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Red Onion, halved and sliced thinly
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 4 slices bacon
  • 8 small slices of cheddar cheese
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions

In a large dry skillet over medium heat, toast the bun halves on their cut side, and then set aside. Form the Bison into 8 equal-size mini patties. Season them with salt and pepper on both sides and set aside. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook stirring occasionally until the onions are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the balsamic and continue cooking until nicely browned and soft. Remove from heat and set aside. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until crispy. Remove from the pan and drain on a paper towel. Add the burgers to the pan with the hot bacon fat. Cook until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes then flip. Top each burger with cheese and cook another 2-3 minutes. Transfer each burger to a bun bottom. Break each slice of bacon into 4 pieces and place two pieces on top of each burger. Top the bacon with 1/8th of the onion mixture.

Makes 8 servings. 

