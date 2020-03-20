Drive-in theaters see rise in popularity as social distancing becomes the norm

article

Some families stuck at home the last few days in the wake of the mass cancelations and closings due to the coronavirus pandemic are finding some refuge at one of the few businesses still open: The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre.

It was almost business as usual at the Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre Friday night, but to be safe ticket-takers wore gloves and owners put signs in place reminding people of some new rules.

“We’re really excited to be here tonight. We haven't been to the drive-in in a long time. We thought it would be a good way to get out and doing something but not be around a whole lot of people," Parrish resident Stacey Heflin said.

Cars lined the side of the road along US 41. Many families were itching just to get a few hours out of the house.

"There's not very much else to do. We went to Apollo Beach last week and now that's closed," Fish Hawk resident John Birchfield said.

READ: Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Advertisement

As a precaution to keep people safe, owners restricted the concession to only 12 people at a time. Hand sanitizer and cleaning products were also on hand.

"Everyone is kind of stuck in their homes so at least this gives them an out to be able and come out and mingle and everything and not have to worry about this CO-VID 19," concession attendant Shelia Ramseys said.

So far, business at the drive-in hasn't declined. Owners say it's been quite the opposite.

"I'm sorry to say as far as business goes it's been pretty good because people got a place to go that's relatively safe," Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre owner Ted Freiwald said.

Freiwald hopes they'll be allowed to be open. For now, he's grateful to serve as an outlet for so many families.

"We've been meaning to go for a while and now we got a reason to go," Birchfield said.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map