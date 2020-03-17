Drive-through COVID-19 tests to be offered at 7 BayCare locations

article

BayCare Urgent Care locations will offer drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing for certain patients starting Wednesday.

Patients whose doctors instruct them to have a test can visit one of seven urgent care locations for a test, without having to get out of their cars.

BayCare warned that tests will be administered only to patients who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) testing criteria. However, BayCare said it hopes to expand access for more people to be tested at drive-through sites as more testing supplies become available.

Each testing site will have three stations where patients will be tested for the novel coronavirus disease, as well as other common respiratory viruses if they have not already been tested.

Individuals who think they need to be tested for COVID-19 should first call their primary care physician or visit BayCareAnywhere.org.

Testing locations:

BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon)

900 Carillon Parkway, Suite. 106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

BayCare Urgent Care (New Port Richey)

4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652

BayCare Urgent Care (Countryside)

3351 N. McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33761

BayCare Urgent Care (Tampa)

3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607

BayCare Urgent Care (New Tampa)

17512 Dona Michelle Drive, Suite 5, Tampa, FL 33647

BayCare Urgent Care (Bloomingdale)

2442 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596

BayCare Urgent Care (Haines City)

36245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

