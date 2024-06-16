Driver in critical condition after being rescued from car submerged in canal: HCFR

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, firefighters rescued a driver trapped inside a car submerged in a canal on Saturday night.

HCFR says they were sent to Shoal Line Blvd near Lentini Lane in Hernando Beach around 9 p.m.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

According to authorities, firefighter immediately went in the water to rescue the lone occupant of the vehicle and brought them to shore.

First responders gave the driver CPR and started Advanced Cardiac Life Support procedures. The driver regained a pulse while on the way to the hospital but remains in critical condition, according to officials.

HCFR says the driver is undergoing more procedures at the hospital.

