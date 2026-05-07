Driver ejected, killed after vehicle goes airborne near US-17

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The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle car crash in Eagle Lake. According to eyewitnesses and evidence, the car sped through a red light and launched over a sidewalk, ultimately hitting trees in a wooded area. PCSO is still investigating the cause of the crash.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the driver in Eagle Lake.

What we know:

According to investigators, evidence and eyewitnesses indicated that a gray Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Winter Lake Road/North Cameron Road at a high speed when the driver approached the intersection of US-17.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and struck a sidewalk, where the car went airborne for 50 feet.

The car continued into a wooded area, striking several trees.

Investigators say the airbags went off, and the driver was wearing his seatbelt, but he was ultimately ejected from the car after the crash.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what happened to the driver prior to the crash. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when it becomes available.