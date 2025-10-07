Driver hits, kills man crossing East Hanna Avenue, seriously injures woman in wheelchair: TPD

The Brief A deadly crash that claimed the life of a 71-year-old man and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman is under investigation. It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on East Hanna Avenue and North 24th Street in Tampa. At this time, police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, but investigators are still determining the vehicle’s speed at the time of the crash.



Tampa police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 71-year-old man and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair as the pair tried to cross East Hanna Avenue on Monday night.

What we know:

Officers responding to a vehicle crash at East Hanna Avenue and North 24th Street around 9 p.m. found the man and woman suffering from injuries after being struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

Police said a 23-year-old man was traveling east on East Hanna Avenue in a 2013 Jeep Wrangler when another vehicle that was traveling in the same direction ahead of him swerved to avoid hitting the victims crossing southbound on the roadway.

The Jeep’s driver was unable to stop in time, hitting the man and woman, according to TPD.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where the man died.

The woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Dig deeper:

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

At this time, police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, but investigators are still determining the vehicle’s speed at the time of the crash.