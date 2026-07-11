Missing 72-year-old woman found dead in Lake Placid: HCSO
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LAKE PLACID, Fla. - The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a missing woman from Lake Placid.
Missing woman found dead
What we know:
According to HCSO, Marta Rodriguez, 72, was last seen near Draper Drive in Lake Placid around 2:00 a.m. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez was diagnosed with dementia.
HCSO said she was wearing a pink nightgown, a red shirt and long white hair.
Hours later, officials gave an update that Rodriguez was found dead.
"We are heartbroken to report that Ms. Rodriguez has been located deceased. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers," the sheriff’s office said.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.