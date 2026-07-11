Missing 72-year-old woman found dead in Lake Placid: HCSO

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The Brief A 72-year-old woman was reported missing Saturday morning in Lake Placid. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Marta Rodriguez was found dead later in the day.



The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a missing woman from Lake Placid.

Missing woman found dead

What we know:

According to HCSO, Marta Rodriguez, 72, was last seen near Draper Drive in Lake Placid around 2:00 a.m. The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez was diagnosed with dementia.

HCSO said she was wearing a pink nightgown, a red shirt and long white hair.

Hours later, officials gave an update that Rodriguez was found dead.

"We are heartbroken to report that Ms. Rodriguez has been located deceased. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers," the sheriff’s office said.