Carter G. Woodson Museum reopens after renovations, unveils Smithsonian exhibition and looks towards future

The Brief The Carter G. Woodson African American Museum reopened Saturday after six months of renovations and celebrated its 20th anniversary in St. Petersburg. The museum also debuted a new Smithsonian exhibition exploring the nation's evolving story through multiple perspectives. City leaders announced the museum is expected to receive at least a $10 million investment as part of the Gas Plant District redevelopment.



After six months of renovations, the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum is welcoming visitors back with more than just a refreshed building.

Saturday's celebration marked the museum's reopening, the debut of a new Smithsonian exhibition and a renewed commitment to preserving and sharing Black history, while city leaders also highlighted major plans for the museum's future.

Carter G. Woodson Museum reopens

What we know:

Supporters gathered Saturday morning as the museum celebrated the completion of a $1 million renovation project and its 20th anniversary in St. Petersburg.

Executive Director Terri Lipsey Scott reflected on the museum's impact over the past two decades, noting its advocacy for underserved communities and more than $1 million awarded in scholarships. The museum is also home to the permanent Harriet Tubman: The Beacon of Hope exhibit.

New Smithsonian exhibition

Dig deeper:

The museum also premiered "Many Voices, One Nation: Our Community," a Smithsonian exhibition that explores American history through multiple perspectives, examining both historical milestones and ongoing conversations about representation and inclusion.

"We're deeply honored to be celebrated and included as one of three cultural institutions in the entire state of Florida to partner with the Smithsonian and the Florida Humanities Council," said Lipsey Scott, "I think that's a pretty big deal."

The partnership comes as the Smithsonian has drawn national attention following criticism from the Trump administration's Domestic Policy Council over how American history is presented at some of its museums.

On July 4th, it released a 162-page report, "Saving America's History".

What's next:

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said the city's selected development team for the Historic Gas Plant District has committed to investing at least $10 million in a new Woodson Museum, helping ensure the institution continues serving future generations.

The Carter G. Woodson African American Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.