Driver trapped in sinking car, passenger escapes after single-vehicle crash in Tampa

The Tampa Police Department says a passenger was able to get out of a sinking car that flipped into a pond, however, the driver remained trapped underwater Wednesday night.

Rescue crews on the scene said it appears the vehicle went off the roadway, hit some trees, overturned and landed partially submerged in a pond near the intersection of Whispering Brook Drive and Clover Pine Drive.

The vehicle's passenger was able to get out of the car. Several fire rescue crewmembers jumped into the water to try and rescue the driver, but officials say "they worked tirelessly for several minutes until it became apparent they would not be able to remove her until the vehicle was pulled out of the water."

