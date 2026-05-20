Drought conditions raising concerns ahead of Fourth of July

The Brief Ongoing drought conditions across Florida could impact traditional Fourth of July celebrations this year. Burn bans are currently in place in 40 of Florida’s 67 counties, making personal fireworks illegal in those areas. State leaders warn fireworks could spark dangerous wildfires as hundreds of active fires already burn statewide.



Months of dry weather and limited rainfall continue to fuel dangerous fire conditions across much of Florida.

As communities prepare to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday around Independence Day, state officials are warning that traditional backyard fireworks displays may not be safe or legal in many areas.

Under normal conditions, Florida residents are allowed to use personal fireworks during three holidays: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July. But active burn bans change those rules.

Hundreds of fires already burning

Statewide, more than 60 active wildfires are currently burning, with more than 2,100 fires reported so far this year.

Officials say wildfire activity this year has already approached the number of acres burned during all of last year.

The ongoing drought has left vegetation dry and highly flammable, increasing concern about fireworks igniting new fires during holiday celebrations.

Officials urge Floridians to reconsider fireworks

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson warned that widespread fireworks use during drought conditions could have devastating consequences.

What they're saying:

"Potentially hundreds of thousands of people going out doing fireworks, you could put the entire state on fire in one evening, all over the state at one time," Simpson said during a Tuesday news conference.

"We all love the 250th celebration we’re going to have this year, but we probably ought to be considering alternatives," he added.

Simpson said conditions could improve if significant rainfall arrives in June, but communities should begin planning now.

What we know:

In counties under burn bans, setting off personal fireworks is prohibited because of the elevated fire risk.

Officials say residents should check local restrictions before making holiday plans.

State leaders warn that even a small spark could quickly spread under current dry and windy conditions.

Are there legal consequences for using fireworks during a burn ban?

James Uthmeier said residents could face fines or prosecution if their actions cause a wildfire.

"You’ve got to be informed, you’ve got to know what’s going on, you’ve got to understand we’re in a drought," Uthmeier said. "If you go out and start some big bonfire with these drought conditions and the wind blows and all of a sudden the neighborhoods on fire, you will be held accountable."

Officials say catastrophic fires caused by negligence could lead to legal action.

Why you should care:

The drought conditions affecting Florida are not only increasing wildfire danger but could also change how communities celebrate major summer holidays.

Officials say preventing human-caused fires is especially important while firefighters across the state continue battling active wildfires.

What's next:

State and local leaders say they will continue monitoring drought conditions and wildfire activity as the Fourth of July approaches. Additional burn bans or restrictions could be issued if conditions worsen.