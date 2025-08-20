Dunedin cottage offers immersive tile art environment

The Brief The Mosaic House of Dunedin is a one-of-a-kind mosaic-covered cottage in Dunedin, known for its immersive tile art environment. The artists, Carol Sackman and Blake White, began transforming the home into a work of art in 2003 after purchasing it in 2000. Today, much of the interior and exterior—including the kitchen, bathrooms, backyard fence, and house sides—is covered in "literally miles of tiles."



A mind-bending mosaic wonderland resides in Dunedin, created by artists Carol Sackman and Blake White. This home has evolved into a public art spectacle over more than two decades.

What we know:

The artists bought the home in 2000 and began their mosaic work in 2003, gradually expanding the art across walls, bathrooms, kitchen surfaces, the backyard fence, and more.

They are mostly self-taught, though Sackman has a formal background in fine arts. White originally worked in stained-glass before focusing on mosaic art.

The materials come from thrift shops, yard sales, donations, and even their own handmade tiles, crafted in their home kiln.

A creative labor of love

Carol and Blake’s work reflects themes of joy, transformation, and community. Carol says "nothing is out of bounds," as broken or discarded items are reimagined into beauty.

Their inspiration comes from other art environments across the country, including religious grottos and folk art installations.

Visitors are often drawn in by the colorful exterior—but the interior is equally breathtaking, with entire rooms tiled from floor to ceiling.

Dig deeper:

The Mosaic House is featured on platforms like Atlas Obscura and PBS, and is a beloved stop on many local art and bike tours.

The house is also a working studio, and the couple hosts mosaic classes and private tours by appointment between November and May.

What's next:

Carol and Blake continue to add to their mosaic masterpiece. They say the work is ongoing, with always more surfaces to tile and stories to tell.

While not an official museum, the home remains a local landmark—welcoming art lovers and curious visitors from around the world.