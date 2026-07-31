Land O'Lakes brothers qualify for Team USA karate rosters

The Brief Two brothers from Land O'Lakes earned top spots on Team USA karate rosters to compete in international tournaments. The local athletes practice inside a home dojo and travel four hours to Miami every other week for training. Their family is seeking local sponsorships to cover expenses for travel and competition equipment.



Two Land O'Lakes brothers secured top rankings on Team USA karate divisions as they prepare to represent the country in upcoming international events.

Land O'Lakes karate competitors

What we know:

Michael Molinero, 18, is the top seed in his weight class and will represent the United States in the under 21 division at the World Karate Championship in Poland this October. His younger brother, Aaron, is the top seed in his weight class and will compete in the under 14 division at the Junior Pan American Championship next month.

"I'm still really young to be on the team, but it's an honor," Michael said. "Made me take a lot more pride in my country compared to just doing karate at like a dojo."

"It's pretty young to make it when you're 18 years old," Michael said. "I was kind of like the baby of the group and stuff like that, but I was able to make a name for myself and prove myself no matter how young I am going out there and fighting grown men."

"My mom worked at the karate place I used to go to, and I was in her stomach while she was working there," Aaron said. "And then you're not allowed to do it until you're three, but I've been doing it since I was three."

"Just trying to take it all in, like I'm really here for USA, I'm here to win," Aaron said. "I'm not here to just wear the flag. I am here to represent my country; I am here to represent my country; I am here to win a gold medal."

Hialeah dojo commute

What they're saying:

The athletes practice inside a home setup and drive four hours every other week to train at a dojo in Hialeah. Both brothers spend thousands of hours practicing to refine their skills.

"My club, my dojo is in Hialeah. So, it's four hours away from my house. That's why I have a dojo here in my house, me and my brother. We train every single day, we push each other to make each other better," Michael said.

Family athlete support

Why you should care:

Competitors on the national squad are required to self-fund their training, travel and tournament fees.

"Over time, working extra jobs, whatever it takes, we do," said Lisa Molinero, their mother. "Do we wish that we had funding you know other than that, of course. I mean, you wish that you had that, but just knowing that this is something that is more than just a sport to them, it's worth it."

Local sponsorship opportunities

What you can do:

The family is seeking local business sponsorships to help fund travel and gear for upcoming events. Community members can contact their father, Michael Molinero Sr., at moli81080@gmail.com or reach Michael Molinero Jr. on Instagram @mikey_molinero.