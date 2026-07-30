Hillsborough's Back 2 School Bash to give away thousands of free backpacks, supplies

The Brief Volunteers are assembling thousands of free backpacks at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for an upcoming school supply drive Saturday. Any student between 5 and 18 years old can receive a free backpack with a parent presenting a valid ID. More than 100 community vendors will attend the second annual Back 2 School Bash to provide family resources and local support.



Volunteers are assembly-lining thousands of free back-to-school backpacks at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds to help local families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Hillsborough County school supply drive

What we know:

Volunteers from the Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO) helped organize the backpack packing this week.

"Our biggest aim is to help parents," ECHO volunteer coordinator Debbie Smith said. "We know that times are tough for a lot of people right now."

Several community sponsors, a mix of local businesses, nonprofits and churches, donated and funded the school supplies. Teams from AdventHealth, two Scout troops and local residents joined ECHO volunteers to fill the bags Tuesday.

Back 2 School Bash schedule

What you can do:

Families can pick up backpacks at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds this Saturday at the second annual Back 2 School Bash from 9 a.m. to noon. Any student 5 to 18 years old is eligible to receive a bag. Parents need to bring a valid ID.

Families can also visit 100 community vendors focused on family resources.

Filling the need

What they're saying:

Riverview volunteer Andria Murray worked alongside her son to fulfill his Bright Futures service hours.

"It makes you feel good to give back to people who don't have the opportunity or the funds to get all this stuff," Murray said. "Back-to-school supplies can add up really quickly."

ECHO volunteer Doug Butler has been volunteering for nine years. He's seen the cost and pressure of back-to-school season firsthand.

"This is something that has always been dear to my heart. My mother was a teacher, and I grew up in a household with a teacher as a single parent," Butler said. "It's a good event to help kids get a solid start in school."

Despite the large number of backpacks packed this week, volunteers are encouraging the community to continue helping out.

"Everyone in the community needs to pitch in," Murray said. "We've got tons of supplies, but there will be supplies that we don't have enough of, so the more help that everybody can give, the better."

For more information about the event, click here.