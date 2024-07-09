Dunedin woman arrested after sexual encounters with 15-year-old boy: Investigators

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Dunedin woman was arrested for sexual encounters with a 15-year-old boy, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Brianna Morris, 28, was arrested on a lewd and lascivious battery charge, according to deputies.

Detectives said they began investigating after they learned about inappropriate conduct happening between Morris and the teen. Text messages, nude photos and videos of Morris and the victim in sexual acts were found on the teen's cellphone, the sheriff's office said.



After conducting multiple interviews, investigators said they learned the crime happened at Morris' home in Dunedin between March and May.

Morris was interviewed on Tuesday by detectives and admitted to knowing the 15-year-old boy, but she wouldn't speak further about the investigation.

She has since been booked into the Pinellas County Jail, and authorities are continuing to investigate the case.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Detective Kyle Lange by email at klange@pcsonet.com.