Tampa man accused of killing brother in shooting stemming from argument: Deputies

A Tampa man was arrested after he confessed to shooting and killing his brother on Monday after an argument.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Joe Ruiz, 38, was arrested in the deadly shooting near the 5800 block of North Cameron Avenue.

Deputies said they received a 911 call at around 5:45 p.m. reporting that a man had been found with gunshot wounds. Juan Rafols, 53, who is Ruiz's brother, was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Booking photo of Joe Ruiz. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives began investigating the shooting and found that Rafols and Ruiz got into an argument before the shooting.

Ruiz later approached officials with the University of South Florida's Police Department on Tuesday near Bruce B. Downs and 131st Street. Investigators said he wanted to surrender himself for killing his brother.

HCSO said detectives responded, and Ruiz confessed to shooting his brother. The suspect was arrested for second-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.