Early morning shooting leaves one dead in St. Pete
St. Petersburg, Fla. - St Petersburg police say they are investigating a shooting that left 1 person dead and another in custody.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead after being transported to Bayfront Hospital.
It began with a brief altercation at 12:50 am at 210 1st Ave North in St. Pete, says an SPPD spokesperson.
Police do have a suspect in custody and believe there is no further threat to the public.
We'll update as more information is released.
