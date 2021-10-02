Early morning shooting leaves one dead in St. Pete

St Petersburg police say they are investigating a shooting that left 1 person dead and another in custody.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead after being transported to Bayfront Hospital.

It began with a brief altercation at 12:50 am at 210 1st Ave North in St. Pete, says an SPPD spokesperson.

Police do have a suspect in custody and believe there is no further threat to the public.

We'll update as more information is released.