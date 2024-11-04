Early voting extended through Monday in Pinellas County. Here's where to cast your ballot

In a rare move, Pinellas County is offering one extra day of early voting ahead of Tuesday's election.

In light of significant storm damage and displacement caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing Pinellas County voters to cast ballots at the three Supervisor of Elections offices on Monday, Nov. 4, or Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Florida law requires voters to vote in their home precinct on Election Day, but Pinellas County voters will also be able to vote at one of the following locations:

Election Service Center Starkey Lakes Corporate Center13001 Starkey RoadLargo, FL 33773Telephone: (727) 464-VOTE (8683)

Pinellas County Courthouse 315 Court Street, Room 117Clearwater, FL 33756 315 Court Street, Room 117Clearwater, FL 33756 Clearwater Parking Map

County Building501 First Avenue NorthSt. Petersburg, FL 33701(5th Street North entrance)

While it is too late to mail in a ballot using the postal service, voters with mail-in ballots can bring them to any of the three sites listed above to securely submit them during voting hours. Mail-in ballots must be received at one of the three Supervisor of Elections Offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Those with outstanding mail-in ballots who would rather vote in person can ask staff at their polling location to cancel out their mail-in ballot.

Due to major storm damage prompting changes to 25 election day precincts across the county, Pinellas voters who plan to head to the polls on Nov. 5 are being urged to use the county’s Find Precinct tool to check their Election Day polling place. For more information, click here.

Pinellas voters with questions or concerns about where or how to vote should contact the supervisor of elections office at 727-464-VOTE (8683).

