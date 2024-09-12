Presidential election 2024: Here’s your Bay Area voter’s guide

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Election Day 2024 is almost here and there are several things you need to know to make sure your vote is counted.

Florida Key Voting Dates

When do I need to register to vote in the 2024 election?

Voters must register by Monday, October 7, 2024, to cast a ballot in the Nov. 5, 2024, election. Voters may register online, in person, or by mail. Click here to learn more and to register. Click here to check your voter registration status.

What is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot?

Those who want to vote by mail must submit a request by 5 p.m. on October 24. In Florida, all vote-by-mail ballot requests are good for one year. Click here to learn more and to request a mail-in ballot.

When will mail-in ballots be sent out?

The deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to uniformed and overseas voters is September 21, 2024.

Civilian ballots will be mailed 33-40 days before Election Day. The Supervisor of Elections must mail out the ballot within two business days after a request, but not later than the 10th day before Election Day.

When do I need to return my mail-in ballot?

A ballot must be received, regardless of the postmark, by the Supervisor of Elections’ office no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2024. Vote-by-mail ballots can be mailed or delivered in person by dropping them into secure drop boxes at designated voting sites in the county.

When is early voting?

Early voting will take place from Oct. 26 – Nov. 2, 2024. Scroll down for polling places in your county.

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

To vote in person, voters need to bring a valid photo identification with their signature on it. If your photo ID does not show your signature, you will be asked to provide an additional identification that has a signature.

If you do not have proper identification, your vote will be registered at the polls as "provisional." It will only be counted if the signature on the provisional ballot envelope is found to match the signature on your voter registration application.

The following photo IDs are accepted:

Florida driver's license

A Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran Health Identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Concealed weapon permit issued in Florida

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

What amendments are on the ballot in Florida?

Partisan election of members of district school boards - Proposing amendments to the State Constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election rather than a nonpartisan election and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot. Click - Proposing amendments to the State Constitution to require members of a district school board to be elected in a partisan election rather than a nonpartisan election and to specify that the amendment only applies to elections held on or after the November 2026 general election. However, partisan primary elections may occur before the 2026 general election for purposes of nominating political party candidates to that office for placement on the 2026 general election ballot. Click here to read the full amendment. Right to hunt and fish - Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution. Click - Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife. Specifies that the amendment does not limit the authority granted to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission under Section of Article IV of the State Constitution. Click here to read the full amendment. Adult personal use of marijuana - Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date. Click - Allows adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories. Applies to Florida law; does not change, or immunize violations of, federal law. Establishes possession limits for personal use. Allows consistent legislation. Defines terms. Provides effective date. Click here to read the full amendment. Amendment to limit government interference with abortion - No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion. Click - No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature's constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion. Click here to read the full amendment. Annual adjustments to the value of certain homestead exemptions - Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemptions that apply solely to levies other than school district levies and for which every person who has legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another person legally or naturally dependent upon the owner is eligible. This amendment takes effect January 1, 2025. Click - Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to require an annual adjustment for inflation to the value of current or future homestead exemptions that apply solely to levies other than school district levies and for which every person who has legal or equitable title to real estate and maintains thereon the permanent residence of the owner, or another person legally or naturally dependent upon the owner is eligible. This amendment takes effect January 1, 2025. Click here to read the full amendment. Repeal of public campaign financing requirement - Proposing the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits. Click - Proposing the repeal of the provision in the State Constitution which requires public financing for campaigns of candidates for elective statewide office who agree to campaign spending limits. Click here to read the full amendment.

Citrus County

Early voting:

Early voting in Citrus County is Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Central Ridge Community Center, 77 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills, FL 34465, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Central Ridge Library, 425 W Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills, FL 34465, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office West Citrus Government Center, 1500 N Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34429, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa, FL 34446, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Inverness City Hall, 212 W Main St., Inverness, FL 34450, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place or to track your mail-in ballot. Polls are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.votecitrus.gov/

DeSoto County

Early voting:

Early voting in DeSoto County is Oct. 21-Nov. 2, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekends.

Early voting locations:

Supervisor of Elections Office, 201 E. Oak Street, Room 104, Arcadia, FL 34266, Oct. 21-Nov. 2, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekends.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place or to view your precinct-specific sample ballot. Polls are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.votedesoto.com/

Hardee County

Early voting:

Early voting in Hardee County is Oct. 24 – Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.

Early voting locations:

Supervisor of Elections Office, 131 K. D. Revell Road, Wauchula, FL, Oct. 24 – Nov. 2, 8:30–5 p.m. The office is between O’Reilly Auto Parts and the Health Department. The office entrance faces the fire department.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place. Polls are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.hardeecountyelections.com/

Hernando County

Early voting:

Early voting in Hernando County is Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Early voting locations:

South Brooksville Community Center, 601 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Brooksville, FL, 34601, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

East Hernando Branch Library, 6457 Windmere Road, Brooksville, FL, 34602, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Hernando County Utilities Department, 15365 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Westside Forest Oaks, 7443 Forest Oaks Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34606, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Spring Life Church, 9344 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill, FL, 34608, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place. Polls are open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.hernandovotes.gov/

Highlands County

Early voting:

Early voting in Highlands County is Oct. 24 – Nov. 2. 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Early voting locations:

City Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St., Avon Park, FL 33825, Oct. 24 – Nov. 2. 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Town Government Center, 1069 US Highway 27 North, Lake Placid, FL 33852, Oct. 24 – Nov. 2. 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Peggy Ogg Operations Center, 4504 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring, FL 33870, Oct. 24 – Nov. 2. 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place. Polls are open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.votehighlands.com/

Hillsborough County

Early voting:

Early voting in Hillsborough County is Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Apollo Beach Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd, Apollo Beach, FL, 33572, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico, FL, 33596, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bruton Memorial Library, 302 W McLendon St, Plant City, FL, 33563, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, 2607 E Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33610, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33602, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S Manhattan Ave, Tampa, FL, 33611, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 West Bearss Avenue, Tampa, FL, 33618, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Keystone Recreation Center, 17928 Gunn Hwy, Odessa, FL, 33556, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33626, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33647, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Blvd, Tampa, FL, 33604, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Northdale Recreation Center, 15510 Hooting Owls Place, Tampa, FL, 33624, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL, 33624, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Port Tampa Community Center, 4702 W McCoy St, Tampa, FL, 33616, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Providence West Community Center, 5405 Providence Rd, Riverview, FL, 33578, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Riverview Branch Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Rd, Riverview, FL, 33569, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N Falkenburg Rd, Tampa, FL, 33619, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Robert W Saunders, Sr. Public Library, 1505 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL, 33602, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N Kingsway Rd, Seffner, FL 33584, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Southeast Regional Office, 10020-S US Highway 301, Riverview, FL, 33578, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, FL, 33573, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

SouthShore Regional Service Center, 410 30th St SE, Ruskin, FL, 33570, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL, 33617, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Town N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa, FL, 33615, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

USF Training Center (PTB-Training Room), 13309 USF Plum Dr, Tampa, FL, 33620, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Victor Crist Community Center Complex (University Area Community Center), 14013 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL, 33613, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

West Tampa Branch Library, 2312 W Union St, Tampa, FL 33607, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place or track your mail-in ballot. Polls are open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.votehillsborough.gov/

Manatee County

Early voting:

Early voting in Manatee County is Oct. 21- Nov. 2, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily.

Early voting locations:

Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, FL, 34203, Oct. 21- Nov. 2, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

G T Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Lakewood Ranch, FL, 34211, Oct. 21- Nov. 2, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch Library, 16410 Rangeland Parkway, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211, Oct. 21- Nov. 2, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202, Oct. 21- Nov. 2, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Palmetto Library, 923 6th St. W., Palmetto, FL 34221, Oct. 21- Nov. 2, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Parrish Fire Dist. Station #2, 3804 North Rye Rd., Parrish, FL 34219-9627, Oct. 21- Nov. 2, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Rocky Buff Library, 6750 US Hwy 301, Ellenton, FL 34222, Oct. 21- Nov. 2, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 30` Blvd. W., Bradenton, FL 34205, Oct. 21- Nov. 2, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place. Polls are open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.votemanatee.com/

Pasco County

Early voting:

Early voting in Pasco County is Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Early voting locations:

Alice Hall Community Center, 38116 5th Ave., Zephyrhills, FL 33542, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

East Pasco Government Center, 14236 6th St., Dade City, FL 33523, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hudson Library, 8012 Library Rd., Hudson, FL 34667, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday, FL 34639, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Land O’Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O’Lakes, FL 34639, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Odessa Community Center, 1627 Chesapeake Dr., Odessa, FL 33556, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Pasco County Utilities Administration Building, 19420 Central Blvd., Land O’Lakes, FL 34637, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34654, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson, FL 34669, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wesely Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd., Wesley Chapel, FL 33545, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

West Pasco Government Center, 7727 Boyette Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, 3021 Sports Coast Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543, Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place. Polls are open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.pascovotes.gov/

Pinellas County

Early voting:

Early voting in Pinellas County is Oct. 21 – November 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Countryside Recreation Center - 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater, FL 33761, Oct. 21 – November 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulfport Neighborhood Center - 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport, FL 33707, Oct. 21 – November 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

J.W. Cate Recreation Center - 5801 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710, Oct. 21 – November 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office - Election Service Center - 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo, FL 33773, Oct. 21 – November 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office - County Building - 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701, Oct. 21 – November 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office - Pinellas County Courthouse - 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater, FL 33756, Oct. 21 – November 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Voter parking spots will be designated in courthouse parking lots)

The Centre of Palm Harbor - 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, FL 34683, Oct. 21 – November 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place and see your precinct-specific sample ballot. Polls are open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.votepinellas.gov/

Polk County

Early voting:

Early voting in Polk County is Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Polk Street Community Center, 1255 Polk Street, Bartow, FL, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Polk Sheriff’s NE District Office, Community Room, 1100 Dunson Road, Davenport, FL, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Haines City Library, 111 N 6th Street, Haines City, FL, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

NE Polk Government Center, 200 Government Center Blvd., Lake Alfred, FL, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lake Wales Family Recreation Center, 1001 Burns Avenue, Lake Wales, FL, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Polk County Government Center, 930 E Parker Street, Lakeland, FL, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Simpson Park Community Center, 1725 Martin L King Jr Avenue, Lakeland, FL, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mulberry Civic Center, 901 NE 5th Street, Mulberry, FL, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Poinciana Community Fitness Center, 397 Marigold Avenue, Poinciana, FL, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nora Mayo Hall, 500 3rd Street NW, Winter Haven, FL, Oct. 21 – Nov. 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place. Polls are open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.polkelections.com/

Sarasota County

Early voting:

Early voting in Sarasota County is Oct. 21 - Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily.

Early voting locations:

Sarasota elections office, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota, 34237, Oct. 21–Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Venice elections office, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice, 34293, Oct. 21–Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

North Port elections office, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port, 34287, Oct. 21–Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota, 34234, Oct. 21–Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Rd, Sarasota, 34240, Oct. 21–Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Colonial Oaks Park, 5300 Colonial Oaks Blvd, Sarasota, 34232, Oct. 21–Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave, Sarasota, 34231, Oct. 21–Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Osprey Library, 337 N Tamiami Trail, Osprey, 34229, Oct. 21–Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Venice Library, 300 Nokomis Ave S., Venice, 34285, Oct. 21–Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, 34289, Oct. 21–Nov. 3, 2024, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place. Polls are open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.sarasotavotes.gov/

Sumter County

Early voting:

Early voting in Sumter County is Oct. 22 – Nov. 2, 2024, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Early voting locations:

Bushnell Elections Annex, 316 East Anderson Avenue, Bushnell, FL, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Villages Sumter County Service Center, 7375 Powell Road, Room 102, Wildwood, FL, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Laurel Manor Recreation Center, 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages, FL, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center, 808 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Allamanda Recreation Center, 1515 Saint Charles Place, The Villages, FL, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rohan Recreation Center, 850 Kristine Way, The Villages, FL, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Everglades Recreation Center, 5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages, FL, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where to vote on Election Day:

Click here to find your polling place. Polls are open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Supervisor of Elections website: https://www.sumterelections.org/

