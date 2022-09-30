Eastbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway closed for serious crash involved moped

article

A traffic crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway on the Tampa side.

Westbound traffic to Clearwater is moving along. According to Tampa police, the crash involved a vehicle and moped. The driver of the moped was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison suggests taking the Howard Frankland Bridge or Gandy Bridge as alternatives.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.