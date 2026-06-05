Eastbound lanes of State Road 70 reopened after stopped bicyclist killed in crash: FHP
BRADENTON, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of State Road 70, east of 5th Street West in Bradenton, closed after a bicyclist was struck and killed. Those lanes have since reopened.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 59-year-old Dover man was driving a 2019 Ram truck east on the inside lane of State Road 70, also known as 53rd Avenue, when he struck a 30-year-old Bradenton man that was stopped in the same lane attempting to fix his bicycle.
FHP said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.
The crash remains under investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.