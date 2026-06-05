Expand / Collapse search

Eastbound lanes of State Road 70 reopened after stopped bicyclist killed in crash: FHP

By Lindsey Gimbert
FOX 13 News
Manatee County
Updated June 5, 2026 7:13 AM EDT Published June 5, 2026 6:56 AM EDT

The Brief

    • The eastbound lanes of State Road 70 in Bradenton closed after a stopped bicyclist was struck.
    • FHP said the bicyclist was attempting to fix his bike in the lane before the crash.
    • The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

BRADENTON, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of State Road 70, east of 5th Street West in Bradenton, closed after a bicyclist was struck and killed. Those lanes have since reopened.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 59-year-old Dover man was driving a 2019 Ram truck east on the inside lane of State Road 70, also known as 53rd Avenue, when he struck a 30-year-old Bradenton man that was stopped in the same lane attempting to fix his bicycle.

FHP said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Manatee CountyTraffic