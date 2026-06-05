Eastbound lanes of State Road 70 reopened after stopped bicyclist killed in crash: FHP

The Brief The eastbound lanes of State Road 70 in Bradenton closed after a stopped bicyclist was struck. FHP said the bicyclist was attempting to fix his bike in the lane before the crash. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.



The eastbound lanes of State Road 70, east of 5th Street West in Bradenton, closed after a bicyclist was struck and killed. Those lanes have since reopened.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 59-year-old Dover man was driving a 2019 Ram truck east on the inside lane of State Road 70, also known as 53rd Avenue, when he struck a 30-year-old Bradenton man that was stopped in the same lane attempting to fix his bicycle.

FHP said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.