Polk County firefighters battle fire at Battery USA in Lakeland: PCFR
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Fire Rescue said it was working to extinguish a commercial structure fire on Combee Road in Lakeland. The building was a Battery USA store.
Combee Road fire
What we know:
PCFR said crews arrived at the warehouse around 10:35, when heavy fire conditions were coming out of the roof.
Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue
The crews were able to go inside the building and fight the fire in multiple bays.
The public information officer confirmed the fire was successfully extinguished.
Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue
PCFR confirmed no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how the fire started. It is currently under investigation.
The Source: This article was written using information from Polk County Fire Rescue.