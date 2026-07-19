Polk County firefighters battle fire at Battery USA in Lakeland: PCFR

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The Brief Polk County Fire Rescue successfully extinguished a structure fire along Combee Road in Lakeland. Crews responded to the fire at 10:35 Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Polk County Fire Rescue said it was working to extinguish a commercial structure fire on Combee Road in Lakeland. The building was a Battery USA store.

Combee Road fire

What we know:

PCFR said crews arrived at the warehouse around 10:35, when heavy fire conditions were coming out of the roof.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

The crews were able to go inside the building and fight the fire in multiple bays.

The public information officer confirmed the fire was successfully extinguished.

Courtesy: Polk County Fire Rescue

PCFR confirmed no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the fire started. It is currently under investigation.