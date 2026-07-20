Florida Back-to-School Tax Holiday starts Monday: What you can save on

The Brief The month-long Back-to-School Tax Holiday officially kicks off Monday across Florida, offering major savings on essential classroom gear. Shoppers can buy tax-free clothes, school supplies, learning aids and personal computers at retail stores statewide. Bay Area families and financial experts say the annual tax break provides vital economic relief for household budgets.



Florida's month-long Back-to-School Tax Holiday officially begins Monday, allowing families statewide to purchase computers, clothes and traditional school supplies completely tax-free.

Florida tax-free holiday

What we know:

The following items are tax-exempt in Florida from Monday, July 20, through Thursday, Aug. 20.

Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use with a sales price of $1,500 or less.

Personal computer items

Personal computers include:

Calculators

Desktops

Electronic book readers

Handhelds

Laptops

Tablets

Tower computers

The term does not include cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers or devices that are not primarily designed to process data.

Computer accessories

Personal computer-related accessories include:

Keyboards

Mice

Modems

Monitors

Nonrecreational software

Other peripheral devices

Personal digital assistants

Routers

The listed accessories are tax-exempt regardless of whether they are used in association with a personal computer base unit.

The term does not include furniture or systems, devices, software, monitors with a television tuner, or peripherals that are designed or intended primarily for recreational use.

Wallets and bags

Wallets and bags with a sales price of $100 or less per item, including:

Backpacks

Diaper bags

Fanny packs

Handbags

Briefcases, suitcases and other garment bags are excluded.

School supplies

School supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item, including:

Binders

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Computer disks

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue or paste

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Notebook filler paper

Pencils

Pens

Poster board

Poster paper

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers and staples used to secure paper products

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less:

Flashcards or other learning cards

Interactive or electronic books and toys intended to teach reading or math skills

Matching or other memory games

Puzzle books and search-and-find books

Stacking, nesting blocks or sets

Clothing, footwear and accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item, including:

Shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, shorts and other apparel

Shoes, boots, sandals and other footwear

Accessories such as belts, hats, gloves and scarves

South Tampa family impact

What they're saying:

Inara Alimova and Andrei Girenkov are South Tampa parents with a college student and a middle schooler.

"It helps a lot, you save a lot of money, especially in times like this, and we have one child going to college and the second child going into middle school, and we can buy all the school supplies and clothes, and it saves a good chunk of money for us and for everyone in Florida," Alimova said.

Both parents said the Back-to-School Holiday helps more than just school-age kids — college students and other adults can benefit from this month-long tax break.

"College, you need so much stuff. You need a computer, you know, clothes, accessories, all this other stuff," Girenkov said. "So, it's a big deal. I think I mean it saves a lot. I'm happy that Florida is able to make it happen."

Consumer savings tips

Why you should care:

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said these tax breaks don't happen in every state, so, this is a big help for Floridians, especially considering you can get electronics tax-free.

"Some states don't even offer electronics," Woroch said. "So, the fact that Florida is offering an opportunity for you to save on tax on an electronic purchase of up to $1,500, that can help you save a lot of money."

Shop at home

What you can do:

Woroch said the best way to save is to shop at home first and see what you have leftover before heading to the store.

"I always say shop at home first because oftentimes we have leftover supplies that we forgot about," Woroch said. "You could find scattered crayons to make a set as well as markers. Highlighters, pens, pencils. You don't need these brand-new. They're likely still going to work for the upcoming school year, even notebooks."