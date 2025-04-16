Elderly Florida man rescued after wandering away from nursing home Sunday night: FWC

The Brief FWC says they rescued an elderly man in the woods after he wandered away from a Polk County nursing home. Officials say he was found on Sunday after going missing the night before. He was found in a heavily swampy area of Poinciana.



An elderly man was found and rescued on Sunday after wandering away from a Polk County nursing home, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The man entered what FWC officers described as a "dense, wooded area near" the nursing home the night before.

FWC officers say they were called early Sunday morning and launched a coordinated search-and-rescue mission with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) in Poinciana to find him.

The search was difficult, with officials describing searching for the man in swampy, uneven terrain that provided no pathways.

Officers described following a nearby creek and calling out his name to find him sitting just 25 yards from them.

FWC and PCSO teams say it took chainsaws and machetes to clear a path through thick brush to reach him.

Officials say he received a medical evaluation and was brought to an area hospital.

FWC says various search tools were used in the mission, including drones, K-9 units and aviation resources.

"We are incredibly proud of the dedication and teamwork our officers demonstrated alongside the Polk County Sheriff’s Office," said FWC Southwest Regional Commander Major Evan Laskowski. "This operation highlights how swift, coordinated action in tough conditions can lead to life-saving rescue."

