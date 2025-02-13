Elderly woman hit by car in Publix parking lot dies at hospital

The Brief The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Carol Spezzano, 83, died days after being hit by a car outside a Publix in Dunedin. Spezzano was pushing her shopping cart through the crosswalk when a car backed up and hit her on Sunday, PCSO said. Spezzano's head hit the pavement, according to investigators, and she was rushed to the hospital where she later died.



An 83-year-old woman has died days after being hit by a car backing up in the parking lot of a Publix, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

The backstory:

According to PCSO, a 71-year-old woman was driving through the parking lot of Publix off Main St. in Dunedin around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said the driver put her car in reverse to allow another vehicle to exit the lane. When she backed up, she hit Carol Spezzano, who was pushing her shopping cart through the crosswalk.

Spezzano's head hit the pavement, investigators said, and paramedics rushed her to the hospital with critical injuries.

PCSO gave an update on Thursday saying Spezzano died at the hospital on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the crash.

