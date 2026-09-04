'Emotions are high': Sarasota leaders urge peace after parking worker assault

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The Brief A Sarasota parking employee was physically assaulted on Wednesday afternoon while attempting to photograph a vehicle's license plate during a dispute on St. Armands Circle. City leaders urge the public to stop targeting parking staff as tensions mount over parking enforcement. Anita Grace Valdez, 61, was arrested on a felony charge after allegedly grabbing the worker's identification lanyard and pulling her.



A Sarasota parking enforcement employee was physically assaulted Wednesday afternoon while issuing citations on St. Armands Circle, leading to the felony arrest of a 61-year-old Bradenton woman.

Sarasota parking assault

What we know:

A City of Sarasota parking employee was writing two citations around North Washington Drive and John Ringling Boulevard when 61-year-old Anita Grace Valdez pulled up behind her city vehicle and began shouting for her to move. The employee moved her vehicle to the rear parking lot on Armands Circle and attempted to photograph Valdez's license plate to report the harassment. Police said Valdez exited her car, grabbed the employee's ID badge around her neck, and pulled her forcefully, causing pain in her neck and stomach.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business did not clearly capture the physical altercation.

City hall reaction

What they're saying:

Valdez denied initiating physical contact but admitted to police that she may have grabbed the lanyard to read the employee's flipped-over ID card.

Sarasota Commissioner Kyle Battie addressed the growing hostility toward city parking enforcement employees, stating, "The amount of vitriol and animosity regarding this matter, we are trying to do everything that we possibly can to quell it and not only keep it at a minimum, but eradicate it altogether. We want everyone to be safe and feel respected and not calling someone names for whatever reason. You're upset about a ticket or whatever."

At a parking enforcement workshop on Monday, City Commissioners said anger was being directed at parking enforcement staff and called for the public to stop.

"When you’re in a situation like that, emotions are high and logic is low, and we want to make sure everyone is respected," said Commissioner Battie.

Sarasota criminal charges

What's next:

Police arrested Valdez , and she faces a felony charge of battery on a public servant. Following the incident, parking staff met with Sarasota Police to talk about what happened, their safety and the support that is available to them.