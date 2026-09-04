Flock cameras help police arrest woman in deadly St. Pete hit-and-run: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A woman was arrested after being accused of crashing her sedan in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in August, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
St. Petersburg deadly hit-and-run arrest
The backstory:
Police say a red Kia Forte was driving south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, as the car approached 15th Avenue South.
According to reports, Ashleigh Az'Janae Zinn, 28, hit Kendra Dillard, 47, who was walking inside a marked crosswalk.
Law enforcement said Zinn fled the scene without stopping to help or calling 911.
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Paramedics said they took Dillard to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where she died.
Dig deeper:
Zinn was identified using Flock cameras, police said.
Investigators state a warrant was obtained for her arrest. Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies arrested Zinn on Thursday night.
What's next:
Authorities say Zinn is awaiting extradition to Pinellas County to face a charge of failure to stop/remain at a crash involving death.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press updates provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department and arrest records from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.