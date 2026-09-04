Flock cameras help police arrest woman in deadly St. Pete hit-and-run: SPPD

article

The Brief Police identified 28-year-old Ashleigh Az'Janae Zinn using license plate readers after a hit-and-run crash. A 47-year-old woman died after being struck while walking in a marked crosswalk on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South. Zinn was arrested in Hillsborough County and faces extradition to Pinellas County.



A woman was arrested after being accused of crashing her sedan in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in August, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg deadly hit-and-run arrest

The backstory:

Police say a red Kia Forte was driving south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, as the car approached 15th Avenue South.

According to reports, Ashleigh Az'Janae Zinn, 28, hit Kendra Dillard, 47, who was walking inside a marked crosswalk.

Law enforcement said Zinn fled the scene without stopping to help or calling 911.

PREVIOUS: Neighbors demand safety changes after deadly St. Pete crosswalk crash

Paramedics said they took Dillard to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where she died.

Dig deeper:

Zinn was identified using Flock cameras, police said.

Investigators state a warrant was obtained for her arrest. Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies arrested Zinn on Thursday night.

What's next:

Authorities say Zinn is awaiting extradition to Pinellas County to face a charge of failure to stop/remain at a crash involving death.