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Flock cameras help police arrest woman in deadly St. Pete hit-and-run: SPPD

By
FOX 13 News
St. Petersburg
Published September 4, 2026 10:42 AM EDT
Published September 4, 2026 10:42 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Police identified 28-year-old Ashleigh Az'Janae Zinn using license plate readers after a hit-and-run crash.
    • A 47-year-old woman died after being struck while walking in a marked crosswalk on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South.
    • Zinn was arrested in Hillsborough County and faces extradition to Pinellas County.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A woman was arrested after being accused of crashing her sedan in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in August, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

St. Petersburg deadly hit-and-run arrest

The backstory:

Police say a red Kia Forte was driving south on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, as the car approached 15th Avenue South.

According to reports, Ashleigh Az'Janae Zinn, 28, hit Kendra Dillard, 47, who was walking inside a marked crosswalk.

Law enforcement said Zinn fled the scene without stopping to help or calling 911. 

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Paramedics said they took Dillard to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where she died.

Dig deeper:

Zinn was identified using Flock cameras, police said. 

Investigators state a warrant was obtained for her arrest. Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies arrested Zinn on Thursday night.

What's next:

Authorities say Zinn is awaiting extradition to Pinellas County to face a charge of failure to stop/remain at a crash involving death. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press updates provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department and arrest records from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

St. PetersburgCrime and Public Safety