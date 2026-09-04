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Polk deputy, driver flown to hospital after head-on crash near Haines City: PCSO

By
FOX 13 News
Polk County
Published September 4, 2026 8:25 AM EDT
Published September 4, 2026 8:25 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A Polk County deputy and another driver were flown to a hospital following an early Friday morning crash near Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
    • Emergency crews responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the crash at Johnson Avenue and Miss Mary Ann Road.
    • The deputy is alert and stable with hip, leg and arm injuries, while Johnson Avenue remains completely shut down for investigation.

HAINES CITY, Fla. - A Polk County deputy and another driver were flown to a hospital after a crash early Friday morning near Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk deputy crash shutdown

What we know:

Deputies said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Johnson Avenue and Miss Mary Ann Road between Haines City and Poinciana.

Both drivers were airlifted to a hospital, PCSO said. The deputy is alert and in stable condition at the hospital with a hip and leg injury, as well as a cut to his arm.

What we don't know:

PCSO said it does not currently have information on the other driver's injuries.

What you can do:

Johnson Avenue is completely shut down in the area while deputies investigate the crash. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County