Polk deputy, driver flown to hospital after head-on crash near Haines City: PCSO

The Brief A Polk County deputy and another driver were flown to a hospital following an early Friday morning crash near Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Emergency crews responded shortly before 6 a.m. to the crash at Johnson Avenue and Miss Mary Ann Road. The deputy is alert and stable with hip, leg and arm injuries, while Johnson Avenue remains completely shut down for investigation.



A Polk County deputy and another driver were flown to a hospital after a crash early Friday morning near Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk deputy crash shutdown

What we know:

Deputies said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Johnson Avenue and Miss Mary Ann Road between Haines City and Poinciana.

Both drivers were airlifted to a hospital, PCSO said. The deputy is alert and in stable condition at the hospital with a hip and leg injury, as well as a cut to his arm.

What we don't know:

PCSO said it does not currently have information on the other driver's injuries.

What you can do:

Johnson Avenue is completely shut down in the area while deputies investigate the crash. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.