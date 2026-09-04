Polk deputy, driver flown to hospital after head-on crash near Haines City: PCSO
HAINES CITY, Fla. - A Polk County deputy and another driver were flown to a hospital after a crash early Friday morning near Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Polk deputy crash shutdown
What we know:
Deputies said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Johnson Avenue and Miss Mary Ann Road between Haines City and Poinciana.
Both drivers were airlifted to a hospital, PCSO said. The deputy is alert and in stable condition at the hospital with a hip and leg injury, as well as a cut to his arm.
What we don't know:
PCSO said it does not currently have information on the other driver's injuries.
What you can do:
Johnson Avenue is completely shut down in the area while deputies investigate the crash. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.