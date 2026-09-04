Dunedin unanimously votes to ban motorized watercraft launches on Causeway

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The Brief Dunedin officials unanimously voted 5-0 to ban launching motorized watercrafts from the south side of the Dunedin Causeway. Public safety concerns and environmental damage to native seagrass beds prompted city leaders to pass the new ban. Violators face Sheriff’s Office fines ranging from $93 to $138, plus potential $500 municipal citations and trespassing bans.



The Dunedin City Commission voted unanimously 5-0 on Thursday to ban motorized watercrafts from launching on the south side of the Dunedin Causeway.

Dunedin Causeway launch ban

What we know:

The new ordinance prohibits motorized watercrafts from launching and retrieving along the south side of the causeway beach. Officials said the rule will not impact motorized vessel operations within the Intracoastal Waterway or St. Joseph Sound. According to the city, Watercraft launches were already banned on the north side of the Causeway west of the drawbridge.

Watercraft ban safety reasons

Why you should care:

Public safety served as the main driver for the ban following two jet ski deaths since 2020 and 80 reported jet ski incidents between Jan. 1 and April 30, according to officials.

The city said eliminating beach launches lowers collision risks for kayakers, paddleboarders and swimmers.

Seagrass damage environmental impact

The backstory:

The Causeway has been closed for repairs following damage from Hurricane Milton in 2024. City Manager Jennifer Bramley noted that native wildlife and seagrass have thrived while motorized launches were paused.

"During the time that the Causeway has been closed to motorized watercraft launching, there has been a resurgence of seagrass, a resurgence of the native wildlife," said City Manager Jennifer Bramley.

Parks and Recreation Director Tony Mulkey explained that launching directly from shore scars seagrass beds, which can take 10 years to recover.

Pinellas Sheriff fine structure

What's next:

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the new restriction. Deputies will issue a warning for a first interaction, followed by a class 5 citation costing $93 uncontested or $138 if contested. The city can also issue $500 municipal citations for repeat offenders and pursue trespassing charges that ban individuals from the causeway for up to a year. Boaters must now use public or private ramps located 2 to 12 miles away.