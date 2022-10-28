Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022

article

The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations.

This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family.

Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is famous for its taste-tempting menu of authentic Greek meals, desserts, and beverages.

"We've got Greek dancing, Greek food, Greek wine and beer. We have church tours, something for everyone. We've got cooking demonstrations. Learn how to cook the Greek food" said festival chairman John Pantelis.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday. Hours for Friday and Saturday are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Sunday, hours are noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.clearwatergreekfest.com/.