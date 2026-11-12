Erika Donalds promotes Educational Freedom Foundation in Ybor City ahead of taking office

The Brief Florida’s incoming First Lady says the transition between the DeSantis and Donalds administrations is going smoothly and with "incredible collaboration." During a stop in Ybor City to promote her education foundation—which focuses on school choice—she said she will likely be involved in certain policy discussions. She said Florida must remain a conservative beacon in America, especially after the drubbing the Republican Party took in November’s elections.



Florida’s next First Lady promoted her Educational Freedom Foundation during an event in Ybor City.



Erika Donalds founded the Educational Freedom Foundation in 2017 and is bringing her school choice passion to the governor’s mansion.



She says her appearance is focused on spreading the word, fundraising and encouraging new people to open charter schools.

Florida governor transition and policy

What they're saying:

During an interview with Fox 13, Erika Donalds says the transition between the DeSantis and Donalds Administrations has been a collaborative effort and that it seems to be going smoothly.



She didn’t want to give anything away, but expects her husband to issue several executive orders in his first few days as governor, and that some of them could impact education and affordability.



She also previewed for us what her role will be within the administration.



"I think my husband sees me as an advisor just like most spouses do," said Donalds. "But when it comes to education, I served on Governor DeSantis' transition team when it came to education. I’ve done extensive work in other states as well as at the Federal level, so I’m willing to offer my expertise in that area and the people who work on education policy in Florida I work with on a regular basis. Whether or not my husband is governor. So I would expect to continue to play an advisory role, both to the people who are on the ground doing the work as well as to my husband as First Lady, but also as someone who is an education policy expert."

Upcoming Florida governor inauguration

What's next:

Considering last Tuesday’s election results, she says that while Florida must remain a conservative "beacon" for the Republican Party, she also says her husband will be the governor for all Floridians, not just those who voted for him.



Still, she says Republicans who are trying to get seats back in 2028 should be able to point to Florida as a example of what works.



Her husband will be sworn in on January 5th.



She says the inauguration will reflect the historic nature of her husband’s ascension to the governor’s office.