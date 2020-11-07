Eta regains tropical storm strength, warnings issued for South Florida

According to the National Hurricane Center, Eta regained tropical storm strength as of Saturday morning.

The storm, located in the Caribbean, is working its way to the east and northeast and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Cayman Islands, portions of Cuba and the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Storm warnings have also been issued for South Florida and the Florida Keys.

FOX 13’s meteorologist Jim Weber says the forecast track has Eta working its way to the east and northeast, working its way over Cuba and then making a sharp left-hand turn into the Gulf of Mexico. It is then expected to make a right-hand turn before working its way toward the north.

However, it is difficult to say when and where it will make those turns, which will determine the impact it will have on the Tampa area. Weber adds that squalls and wind gusts up to tropical force are likely as we head into the middle of next week.

