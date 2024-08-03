Emergency shelters open in Tampa Bay Area as tropical weather heads for Florida

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

As Tropical Depression Four takes aim for Florida, several counties have announced information about evacuations and shelters.

Hillsborough County

A shelter at Erwin Technical College, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33610 will open at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

According to officials, the shelter will be open for those who are prone to flooding or have special needs. Pets are welcome but shelter-goers are asked to bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand and move around, as well as a collar with a leash and supplies for each pet.

Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center says residents are urged to use emergency shelters as a last resort and contact friends and family as a first option.

Cots and blankets are not provided at shelters, and residents should bring their own comfort items.

There are currently no evacuation orders for Hillsborough County.

Manatee County

Evacuations have not been ordered in Manatee County.

Authorities say a shelter at Nolan Middle School (6615 Greenbrook Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34202) opened at noon on Saturday. The shelter is available for residents in low-lying areas who want to evacuate.

Pasco County

Pasco County is opening a shelter located at Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officials say the shelter is for people who have special needs and the general population.

Pasco County Government issued a voluntary evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County including:

Residents who live in Evacuation Zone A

Anyone who lives in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco

Residents who live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

Residents who live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

Residents who are registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident

Anyone who would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

To find out your evacuation zone, enter your street address on Pasco's interactive map. To access the map and see other emergency information, click here.

